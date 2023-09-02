Max just added 7 AMC+ shows to its streaming platform for the next two months: Here's the full list

Max subscribers will have two months to try out some of AMC's best content.

The streaming service last week announced that it would be partnering with AMC Plus to bring a handful of the network's top shows to its platform for a limited time.

Beginning this weekend, more than a half dozen AMC shows have made their way to Max, where they will be available to stream for 60 days until Halloween.

"This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months," AMC Networks president of entertainment Dan McDermott said in a statement last week.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As CNBC previously reported, the partnership will work both to increase awareness of AMC Networks' shows as well as to support Max's streaming library as the writers' and actors' strike has halted production in Hollywood.

The AMC Plus shows on Max won't be accompanied by any ads, even if you don't pay for the ad-free tier of Max.

To find the shows, you can search for their titles or scroll until you reach the "AMC+ Picks on Max" branded rail within the Max app.

Top titles like "Breaking Bad" and "Halt and Catch Fire" won't make it to Max, but recent high-profile shows will.

Here is the full list of programs that will be migrating from AMC Plus to Max for the next two months.

"Fear the Walking Dead" (Seasons 1-7)

"Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire" (Season 1)

"Dark Winds" (Season 1)

"Gangs of London" (Seasons 1-2)

"Ride with Norman Reedus" (Seasons 1-5)

"A Discovery of Witches" (Seasons 1-3)

"Killing Eve" (Seasons 1-4)

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.