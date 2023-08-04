Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion–here are the 10 biggest lottery prizes of all time

It's been the summer of billion-dollar jackpots, first with Powerball in July and now Mega Millions, which has risen to an estimated $1.35 billion ahead of Friday's draw at 11 p.m. ET.

If a ticket holder matches all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball, they'll win the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time. However, without a winner, the jackpot amount will keep growing.

Here's a look at the all-time highest jackpots, as well as the state where winning tickets were purchased, according to Powerball and Mega Millions data:

$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot — Nov. 7, 2022 (California) $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot — Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot — Oct. 23, 2018 (South Carolina) $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot — Aug. 4, 2023 (no winner yet) $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot — Jan. 13, 2023 (Maine) $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot — July 29, 2022 (Illinois) $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot — July 19, 2023 (California) $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot — Jan. 22, 2021 (Michigan) $768.4 million Powerball jackpot — March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin) $758.7 million Powerball jackpot — Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Billion-dollar jackpots are rare: There have only been eight since both lotteries were established in the 1990s.

However, since 2015, both national lotteries have increased the odds of winning, which has resulted in larger jackpots. That's why all the record-setting jackpots have been won in the past 7 years.

If no one wins the prize Friday night, the jackpot will roll over to the next draw, which is Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. In case of a rollover, proceeds from ticket sales will be added to the jackpot, which would push it closer to the third-largest of all time.

The odds of actually winning the jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, although ticketholders have a better chance winning smaller prizes that range from a $1 million to $2. The chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

To watch the draw live, check out the Mega Millions YouTube channel. Winners are announced on Mega Millions' website on Wednesday and Saturday mornings after winning tickets have been verified.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.