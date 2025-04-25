Money Report

Meta and Booz Allen partner on ‘Space Llama' AI program with Nvidia and HPE

By Hayden Field, CNBC

[CNBC] Meta and Booz Allen partner on ‘Space Llama’ AI program with Nvidia and HPE
Omar Marques | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • On Friday, Meta and Booz Allen Hamilton began deploying Meta's open-source AI model, Llama, in space.
  • Astronauts in low orbit at the International Space Station's National Laboratory will use the "fine-tuned" version of Llama 3.2 to do scientific research.
  • The tech stack includes Meta's Llama 3.2, powered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Spaceborne Computer-2 and Nvidia graphics processing units, or GPUs.

On Friday, Meta and Booz Allen Hamilton launched "Space Llama."

Llama, Meta's open-source artificial intelligence model, will help astronauts in low orbit at the International Space Station's National Laboratory with research.

"We see a future where open source AI models like Llama will play a vital role in fueling space exploration and research – enabling astronauts to undertake the next level of experimentation to solve complex scientific problems and drive innovation in entirely new ways," Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta VP and head of generative AI, said in a release.

The announcement builds on Booz Allen Hamilton's ISS addition in August, when it deployed the first known large language model in space, per the company. Less than a year later, it is adding a tech stack with Meta's "fine-tuned" Llama 3.2, powered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Spaceborne Computer-2 and Nvidia graphics processing units, or GPUs.

The companies billed the new tech stack as "Space Llama" and are using it as an example of how large language models work in environments "denied, disrupted, intermittent, and limited bandwidth," per a release.

The project is looking to lower costs, reduce computing power and have faster outcomes for responding to maintenance issues or "onboard anomalies," without having to rely on Earth-bound internet.

Space Llama will help astronauts replace paper documents and reduce reliance on instructions from the ground, according to the release.

