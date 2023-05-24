Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta Has Started Its Latest Round of Layoffs, Focusing on Business Groups

By Jonathan Vanian,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The latest round of layoffs targets members of Meta's various business groups and follows a previous round of layoffs in April that affected employees in technical roles.
  • About 10,000 workers will lose their jobs in these two recent rounds of layoffs, following the company's first round of layoffs in November that affected 11,000 employees.
  • The layoffs are part of Meta's so-called "year of efficiency," which CEO Mark Zuckerberg pitched as necessary for the company to slim down and become more nimble amid a challenging economy and weakened digital advertising market.

Meta has begun its third round of layoffs as part of the company's multi-billion plan to save costs.

The latest round of cuts targets members of Meta's business groups and follows a previous round of layoffs in April that affected employees in technical roles. About 10,000 workers will lose their jobs between the April and May cuts, following the company's first round in November that affected 11,000 employees.

Meta employees with roles in user experience, marketing, recruiting and engineering took to LinkedIn to announce they had been let go on Wednesday, backing up an earlier report by Reuters. Meta declined to comment but referred CNBC to an earlier post by Zuckerberg saying cuts to the company's business groups would begin in late May.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The cuts are part of Meta's so-called "year of efficiency," which CEO Mark Zuckerberg pitched as necessary for the company to slim down and become more nimble amid a challenging economy and weakened digital advertising market.

"As I've talked about efficiency this year, I've said that part of our work will involve removing jobs — and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision," Zuckerberg said in March in a post. "I understand that this update may still feel surprising, so I'd like to lay out some broader context on our vision, our culture, and our operating philosophy."

In April, Meta reported first-quarter revenue rose 3% from $27.91 billion a year earlier, after three straight periods in which revenue declined.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

A.I. Poses Existential Risk of People Being ‘Harmed Or Killed,' Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says

news 48 mins ago

This Retirement Savings Account Is at Least 17% Better Than a 401(K), Says Expert: It's ‘a Complete Cheat Code'

Despite the cost cuts, Meta is still investing heavily into the nascent metaverse, and its Reality Labs unit which is developing virtual reality and augmented reality technologies logged a $3.99 billion operating loss while generating $339 million in the first quarter.

Investors have praised Meta's major cost-cutting, sending the social networking giant's shares rising 177% to $264.74 since bottoming at under $89 in November.

Watch: Regulatory risk for Big Tech may have already peaked

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us