Meta launches standalone AI app to take on ChatGPT

Meta Platforms is launching a stand-alone artificial intelligence app and going head-to-head with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

The new offering will utilize the company's Llama AI model to act as an AI assistant for users, the company said Tuesday. It also includes a Discover feed that shows how other are interacting with the tool and can be used to create images.

The news confirms previous CNBC reporting from February, citing sources familiar with the matter. Meta's new offering pits it against other AI platforms such as ChatGPT in an increasingly competitive industry.

Meta launched an AI chatbot in September 2023, pitching it as a generative AI-powered digital assistant that can provide responses and create images based on user prompts within its existing apps. The company brought Meta AI to the forefront of its apps in April, when it replaced the search feature for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger with the chatbot.

Zuckerberg in January said he believes 2025 "is going to be the year when a highly intelligent and personalized AI assistant reaches more than 1 billion people, and I expect Meta AI to be that leading AI assistant."

Meta AI has roughly 700 million active monthly users, Meta finance chief Susan Li said in January. That was up from 600 million in December.

Meta's debut of a standalone Meta AI app follows similar efforts by Google and Elon Musk's xAI. Those two companies recently released individual apps for their respective digital assistants Gemini and Grok.

The event comes as Meta hosts its inaugural LlamaCon developer event at its Menlo Park, California, headquarters for its Llama family of AI models. Investors are looking for any signs that Meta's AI investments are having an immediate business impact. In January, the company announced plans to spend as much as $65 billion this year to expand its AI infrastructure.

Meta will report its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

