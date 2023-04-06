Michael Jordan Sneakers, Kobe Bryant Gear Lead Blockbuster Sotheby's Auction

The two-part auction, dubbed "Victoriam," features memorabilia from Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant, among others.

Bidding for the auction closes April 11.

Michael Jordan's Air Jordans from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals are expected to net somewhere between $2 million and $4 million.

Michael Jordan's shoes from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals could be yours — if you have a couple million dollars to spare.

Sotheby's is hosting a two-part auction of game-worn sports memorabilia, with Jordan's signed sneakers serving as the cornerstone for an stacked lineup of rare items.

The game-worn Air Jordans are estimated to sell for somewhere between $2 million to $4 million. Currently, the price to beat is a cool $1.8 million.

If bidding climbs much higher, the auction could become record-breaking. When Kanye West's Air Yeezy samples sold for $1.8 million in a private sale in 2021, they were estimated to be the most expensive sneakers sold to date.

The auction, dubbed "Victoriam," is a treasure trove for wealthy sports fans, featuring everything from Tom Brady's 2004 uniform to the shooting shirt Kobe Bryant wore the afternoon of his historic 81-point performance in January 2006.

Timothy A. Clary | Afp | Getty Images

Other notable items for auction include the late Brazilian soccer icon Pelé's 1975 debut jersey for the New York Cosmos, which helped raise soccer's profile in the United States.

Timothy A. Clary | Afp | Getty Images

The football used for the game-winning field goal during this year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is also being auctioned.

Timothy A. Clary | Afp | Getty Images

Other items for auction include various memorabilia from tennis legend Rafael Nadal, NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Luka Doncic, and others. Bidding closes Tuesday.