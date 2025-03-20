Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Micron shares jump on earnings beat, rosy guidance as data center revenue triples

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Signage outside the Micron offices in San Jose, California, on Dec. 17, 2024.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Micron reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and offered better-than-expected guidance.
  • Revenue increased 38% from a year earlier to $8.05 billion.
  • Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said data center revenue tripled from a year ago.

Micron shares popped 6% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and offered better-than-expected guidance.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Here's how the company did:

  • Earnings per share: $1.56, adjusted vs. $1.42 expected by LSEG.
  • Revenue: $8.05 billion vs. $7.89 billion expected by LSEG.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Revenue increased 38% from $5.82 billion during the same period last year, Micron said in a press release. The memory and storage solutions company reported net income of $1.58 billion, or $1.41 per share, up from $793 million, or 71 cents per share, in the year ago quarter.

Data center revenue tripled, the company said.

Revenue for the fiscal third quarter will be about $8.8 billion, Micron said, topping the $8.5 billion average analyst estimate, according to LSEG. Adjusted earnings will be roughly $1.57 a share, the company said, beating the $1.47 average estimate.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach sees more risk coming along with greater chance of recession

news 43 mins ago

Judge bars Musk's DOGE team from Social Security records in scathing ruling

Prior to Thursday's close, Micron shares were up 22% for the year, while the Nasdaq is down more than 8%.

Micron will host its quarterly call with investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us