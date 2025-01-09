Microsoft contributes $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund

Microsoft is offering $1 million to the inauguration fund for President-elect Donald Trump, after kicking in $500,000 for his first term.

The company is looking to Trump to oversee favorable artificial intelligence policy in the next four years.

Microsoft said Thursday that it's contributing $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund.

The software maker is now more closely aligned with its highly valued peers in the technology industry. Google said earlier Thursday that it's donating $1 million to the Trump fund, and Meta offered the same amount in December. Amazon was reportedly looking to make a similar contribution.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in December that he would contribute $1 million individually, and Axios reported last week that Apple CEO Tim Cook will do the same.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO and the world's richest person, has been advising Trump as he prepares to return to the White House following the inauguration later this month.

Microsoft also contributed $500,000 to the first inauguration fund for Trump's first term and gave the same amount to President Joe Biden's fund, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, has met with Trump on multiple occasions, including over negotiations surrounding a possible acquisition of TikTok in the U.S. in 2020. Nadella also joined a Trump roundtable of technology executives from around the country in 2017.

Microsoft is hoping that under Trump, the U.S. will push artificial intelligence policy in a favorable direction.

"The United States needs a smart international strategy to rapidly support American AI around the world," Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, wrote in a blog post last week.

