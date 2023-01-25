Money Report

Microsoft Investigating Teams and Outlook Outages as Thousands of Users Report Issues

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Mike Segar | Reuters
  • Microsoft said it is investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook.
  • The U.S. technology giant said that users might not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.
  • "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the company said.

Microsoft said it is investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook.

The U.S. technology giant said that users may not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.

"We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the company said.

Downdetector, a service where people can log problems and outages with websites and apps, saw a spike in users reporting issues with Microsoft products, including Outlook, Teams and the company's cloud product Azure, at around 3 a.m. ET.

Microsoft said that at around 7:05 UTC — 2:05 ET — customers may "experience issues with networking connectivity, manifesting as network latency and/or timeouts when attempting to connect to Azure resources in multiple regions, as well as other Microsoft services."

The company said it is investigating and "will share updates as soon as more is known."

The Microsoft outage comes just hours after it reported better-than-expected earnings for the October-December quarter. But the company saw a slowdown in revenue from cloud computing products, including Azure, and gave gloomy guidance for the current quarter.

