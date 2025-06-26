Money Report

Microsoft says goodbye to the Windows blue screen of death

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Digital boards are seen due to the global communications outage caused by CrowdStrike, which provides cyber security services to US technology company Microsoft, it was observed that some digital billboards in Times Square in New York City, United States, displayed a blue screen and some screens went completely black on July on 19, 2024.
Selçuk Acar | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Microsoft is scrapping its iconic blue screen of death, known for appearing during unexpected restarts on Windows computers.
  • The company revealed a new black iteration in a blog post.
  • The new black unexpected restart screen is slated to launch this summer on Windows 11 24H2 devices.

It's a bittersweet day for Windows users.

Microsoft is scrapping its iconic "blue screen of death," known for appearing during unexpected restarts on Windows computers. The company revealed a new black iteration in a blog post on Thursday, saying that it is "streamlining the unexpected restart experience."

The new black unexpected restart screen is slated to launch this summer on Windows 11 24H2 devices, the company said. Microsoft touted the updates as an "easier" and "faster" way to recover from restarts.

The software giant's blue screen of death dates back to the early 1990s, according to longtime Microsoft developer Raymond Chen.

Microsoft also said it plans to update the user interface to match the Windows 11 design and cut downtime during restarts to two seconds for the majority of users.

"This change is part of a larger continued effort to reduce disruption in the event of an unexpected restart," Microsoft wrote.

The iconic blue screen was seemingly everywhere in July of 2024 after a faulty update from Crowdstrike crashed computer systems around the world.

