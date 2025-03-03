Microsoft unveils new voice-activated AI assistant for doctors

Microsoft on Monday announced a new health-care AI assistant called Dragon Copilot that builds on its existing dictation and ambient listening solutions.

The tool can draft documentation like clinical notes, referral letters and post-visit summaries.

Microsoft says Dragon Copilot will help clinicians spend more time focusing on patients and less time on administrative tasks.

Microsoft is giving its health-care artificial intelligence tools a makeover.

The company on Monday unveiled a new voice-activated AI assistant that combines capabilities from its dictation solution, Dragon Medical One, and ambient listening solution, DAX Copilot, into one tool.

"Dragon Copilot" will be able to help doctors quickly pull information from medical sources and automatically draft clinical notes, referral letters, post-visit summaries and more, according to the company. It's Microsoft's latest effort to help health-care workers cut down their daunting clerical workloads, which are a major source of burnout in the industry.

Clinicians spend nearly 28 hours a week on administrative tasks like documentation, for instance, according to an October study from Google Cloud.

"Through this technology, clinicians will have the ability to focus on the patient rather than the computer, and this is going to lead to better outcomes and ultimately better health care for all," Dr. David Rhew, global chief medical officer at Microsoft, said Thursday in a briefing with reporters.

Microsoft acquired Nuance Communications, the company behind Dragon Medical One and DAX Copilot, for about $16 billion in 2021. As a result, Microsoft has become a major player in the fiercely competitive AI scribing market, which has exploded in popularity as health systems have been looking for tools to help address burnout.

AI scribes like DAX Copilot allow doctors to draft clinical notes in real time as they consensually record their visits with patients. DAX Copilot has been used in more than 3 million patient visits across 600 health-care organizations in the last month, Microsoft said.

Other companies like Abridge, which has raised more than $460 million according to PitchBook, and Suki, which has raised nearly $170 million, have developed similar scribing tools. Microsoft's updated interface could help it stand out from its competitors.

Dragon Copilot is accessible through a mobile app, browser or desktop, and it integrates directly with several different electronic health records, the company said.

Clinicians will still be able to draft clinical notes with the assistant like they could with DAX Copilot, but they'll be able to use natural language to edit their documentation and prompt it further, Kenn Harper, general manager of Dragon products at Microsoft, told reporters on the call.

For instance, a doctor could ask questions like, "Was the patient experiencing ear pain?" or "Can you add the ICD-10 codes to the assessment and plan?" Physicians can also ask broader treatment-related queries such as, "Should this patient be screened for lung cancer?" and get an answer with links to resources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WellSpan Health, which treats patients across 250 locations and nine hospitals throughout central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, has been testing out Dragon Copilot with a group of clinicians in recent months.

One of those clinicians is Dr. David Gasperack, chief medical officer of primary care services at WellSpan. It's still early days, but Gasperack told CNBC the assistant is easy to use and has been more accurate than Microsoft's existing offerings.

"We've been asked more and more over time to do more administrative tasks that pull us away from the patient relationship and medical decision making," Gasperack said. "This allows us to get back to that so we can focus on the patient, truly think about what's needed."

Microsoft declined to share the cost of Dragon Copilot but said the pricing structure is "competitive." It will be easy for existing customers to upgrade to the new offering, the company added.

Dragon Copilot will be generally available in the U.S. and Canada starting in May, Microsoft said. The roll out will expand to the U.K., the Netherlands, France and Germany in the months following.

"Our goal remains to restore the joy of practicing medicine for clinicians and provide a better experience for patients globally," Rhew said.

