Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Microsoft's hiring of staff from AI startup Inflection referred for UK merger probe

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Stefan Wermuth | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Microsoft's hiring of employees from artificial intelligence startup Inflection has been referred for an initial merger investigation in the U.K.
  • If it finds reason to investigate further, the Competition and Markets Authority can refer the case for an in-depth investigation, known as a "Phase 2" probe.

Microsoft's hiring of certain former employees from artificial intelligence startup Inflection has been referred for an initial merger investigation in the U.K.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Tuesday that the hiring of Mustafa Suleyman, Inflection's co-founder, along with most of the startup's staff, should be assessed to decide whether it constitutes a merger under U.K. rules and therefore could result in less competition within the AI sector.

If it finds reason to investigate further, the CMA can refer the case for an in-depth investigation, known as a "Phase 2" probe. The CMA said it would announce a decision on whether to refer the case for a Phase 2 investigation by Sept. 11.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Microsoft announced in March it had hired Suleyman from Inflection, along with a number of other key employees at the firm.

Suleyman was appointed Microsoft's executive vice president and CEO of Microsoft AI, a newly formed unit of the company focused on its AI products, including Copilot, the company's AI assistant which it integrated into its Windows and Microsoft 365 software.

In addition to Suleyman's senior executive appointment, the Washington-based tech giant selected Karen Simonyan to join the firm as its chief scientist, reporting to Suleyman.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

AI stocks look promising long-term, but may be overvalued now, investing experts say

news 48 mins ago

Why the Social Security Administration may want you to update your personal account online

Both Suleyman and Simonyan were former employees of DeepMind, the Google-owned AI lab.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us