Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

MicroStrategy leads crypto stocks higher after bitcoin tops $100,000 for the first time

By Hakyung Kim,CNBC

The Coinbase and bitcoin logos are displayed on a phone screen in San Anselmo, California, on Feb. 15, 2024.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Cryptocurrency-related stocks popped in premarket trading Thursday after the price of bitcoin soared above $100,000 for the first time overnight.

MicroStrategy surged 6.1%, while Robinhood Markets and Coinbase Global climbed 4.3% and 3.5% each. Mara Holdings and Riot Platforms added around 6% and 4%, respectively.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Year to date, MicroStrategy has soared 542.8% as of Wednesday's close. Robinhood has rallied more than 200%, while Coinbase has nearly doubled. Mara Holdings has lagged the group with a 10.5% gain.

Investors have become bullish on bitcoin after President-elect Donald Trump won the election on Nov. 5 on the expectations of a more relaxed regulatory environment.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investors have also poured into leveraged Microstrategy ETFs, according to a research note from JPMorgan on Wednesday. A leveraged exchange traded fund can amplify the potential gains of an underlying index through by holding debt; as a result, it is also viewed as a higher-risk investment fund.

"The inflows into leveraged MicroStrategy ETFs accounted for almost a third of the record high $11bn inflow into overall crypto funds in November," strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in the note.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us