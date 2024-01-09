Miller Lite's latest offering is a $5 tin of beer-flavored mints

Miller Lite doesn't want to let Dry January stop you from enjoying the taste of its beer.

The brewer on Tuesday announced its latest product: Miller Lite Beer Mints. The candies promise an initial taste of mint, followed by "the subtle, yet great taste of Miller Lite that leaves consumers' breath feeling fresh and their taste buds hoppy."

The mints come in a small tin with the beer's iconic logo on the front. They will sell for $5 each beginning on January 12. Once the limited time drop runs out, it will be restocked one more time on January 19.

"We created Beer Mints for the folks participating in Dry January who might miss the taste of Miller Lite while being out with friends this January," Ann Legan, the brand's vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

CNBC Make It was able to test the candy before its launch.

If I got a Miller Lite at a bar that tasted like this, I'd tell the bartender they need to clean their lines.

It doesn't taste much like mint, and it definitely doesn't taste like beer. I can't say this would do the trick to help satisfy a Dry January craving for the taste of Miller Lite.

But that's not to say the mints taste bad, they just don't taste like what they're supposed to. The flavor is mildly sweet and inoffensive.

Even though the flavor leaves a lot to be desired, the reactions I got from friends and colleagues when offering them a candy was worth the $5.

You can buy Miller Lite Beer Mints here.

