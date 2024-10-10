Money Report

Millions without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton churns across the state

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A vehicule is stranded on a water-flooded street after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida on October 9, 2024. 
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo | AFP | Getty Images
  • More than three million people are currently without power in Florida.
  • Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, Florida.
  • The storm churned east-northeastward across the state and is moving off Florida's coast into the Atlantic.

Millions of people in Florida were without power Thursday after Hurricane Milton spawned tornados, flooding, powerful winds and left multiple people dead.

Milton made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key on Florida's west coast south of Tampa Bay. The storm churned east-northeastward toward Cape Canaveral with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is moving off the coast of Florida into the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

More than 3 million people were left without power in Florida, according to PowerOutage.us.

A crane collapses on a building, during heavy rainfall and strong winds caused by Hurricane Milton, in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024, in this screengrab taken from a social media video. 
Mike's Weather Page |  Via Reuters
Milton spawned multiple tornados ahead of landfall on Wednesday, with the National Weather Service confirming five of the seven reported. Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier that 19 tornado touchdowns had been confirmed.

At least two people were confirmed dead in St. Lucie County from a tornado that touched down around 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Spanish Lakes Country Club in Fort Pierce, according to the county sheriff.

Storm debris after Hurricane Milton October 10, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. 
Sean Rayford | Getty Images
Storm debris after Hurricane Milton October 10, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

