Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Mining giant Rio Tinto in talks to buy U.S. lithium producer Arcadium

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

This is a photograph of a Rio Tinto mining helmet taken on 2 Jun. 2020.
Aaron Bunch | Getty Images
  • No financial specifics were disclosed.
  • Rio Tinto said that there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed to.

The world's second-largest miner Rio Tinto expressed interest in acquiring U.S. lithium producer Arcadium, the two companies confirmed in separate statements on Monday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

No financial specifics were disclosed. Rio Tinto said that there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed to.

Arcadium Lithium's market value currently stands at $3.31 billion, according to data from LSEG. The company's Australian-listed shares jumped over 42% in early Monday trade.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

If the deal goes through, Rio Tinto would become one of the largest suppliers of lithium, trailing only Albemarle and SQM. This move comes as mining companies seek to secure essential minerals for the global energy transition.

Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at MST Marquee, told CNBC that Rio Tinto had been waiting for a lithium downturn in order to pursue M&A that can deliver it a world scale lithium division.

"Ultimately, Rio Tinto only wanted to play in the lithium space if they were going to be a top 3 producer," he told CNBC via email.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Activist Starboard Value has $1 billion Pfizer stake, taps former executives for help, sources say

news 22 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: September's shockingly good jobs report changes everything

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us