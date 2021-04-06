Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Mistakes on Your Tax Withholding Can Turn Your Refund Into a Costly Bill. Here's What You Need to Know

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Lucadp | Getty Images

Taxes are inevitable.

And while the federal tax filing deadline was recently extended, the IRS still plans to collect every penny you owe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Luckily, if you work at a company and get paid through a payroll service, your employer likely takes some of your income every paycheck and sends the money to the government for you.

Money Report

China 55 mins ago

Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker Sells More Electric Cars in March Than Nio and Xpeng Delivered

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Goldman Sachs Downgrades India's Growth Forecast as Covid Cases Spike

The amount sent to the IRS will be based on how you fill out your W-4 form when you start your job.

But if you work for yourself, nobody will withhold for you. So make sure you're putting some money aside to pay that tax bill each quarter.

Check out this video to learn more about tax withholding and your W-4 form.

More from Invest in You:
How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make $40,000 a year
The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback
Prevent tax return anxiety by following these steps

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financesavings
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us