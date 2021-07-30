Money Report

Washington Nationals Will Release All-Star Starlin Castro for Alleged Domestic Violence

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

  • The Washington Nationals said they will release infielder Starlin Castro after he completes a 30-game unpaid suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.
  • The Nationals' announcement came after the 31-year-old Castro's suspension was imposed by MLB.
  • MLB's announcement did not give any details on the allegations against Castro, a four-time All-Star.

The Washington Nationals said Friday they will release infielder Starlin Castro after he completes a 30-game unpaid suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

The Nationals' announcement came immediately after the 31-year-old Castro's suspension was imposed by MLB.

"We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously," the Nationals said in a statement about Castro, a four-time All-Star. "We fully support the Commissioner's decision and will be releasing Starlin Castro upon the completion of his suspension."

The Nationals had signed Castro to a two-year contract in January 2020.

General Manager Mike Rizzo said last week that "I do not plan on having him back" this season after Castro was placed on administrative leave on July 16 by MLB as it investigated the allegations.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Castro violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate," MLB commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said.

Castro's suspension, which begins Friday, also includes an undisclosed fine for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

MLB's announcement did not give any details on the allegations.

The punishment also renders Castro ineligible for appearing in playoffs or the World Series this season.

Castro is also being required to "participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board," MLB said.

During his 12-year MLB career, Castro played for the Chicago Cubs, the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees.

Correction: An earlier version misstated Rizzo's title. He is the Nationals' general manager.

