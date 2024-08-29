MongoDB shares surge 12% on guidance boost

Better-than-expected cloud consumption helped MongoDB deliver better-than-expected results.

The company increased its guidance for the fiscal year ending in January 2025.

MongoDB shares jumped as much as 16% in extended trading on Thursday after the database software maker reported healthy fiscal second-quarter earnings and pushed up full-year guidance.

Here's how the company did against LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: 70 cents adjusted vs. 49 cents expected

70 cents adjusted vs. 49 cents expected Revenue: $478.1 million vs. $464.1 million

MongoDB's revenue grew 13% year over year in the quarter that ended July 31, according to a statement. The quarter's net loss came to $54.5 million, or 74 cents per share, compared with $37.6 million, or 53 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

"We believe we are incredibly well positioned to help customers incorporate generative AI into their business and modernize their legacy application estate," CEO Dev Ittycheria said in the statement.

The company's Atlas cloud database service enjoyed modestly better consumption than expected, he said on a conference call with analysts.

In the fiscal first quarter, Atlas consumption growth slowed as clients observed more challenging economic conditions, and usage in the fiscal second quarter implied that the climate did not change, Ittycheria said.

"We generally have not seen the macro environment impact our ability to win new business, and that was true in Q2 as well," Ittycheria said. "We realized that this is different from what you hear from some other software vendors."

On Thursday Ash Kulkarni, CEO of search software maker Elastic, said the volume of client commitments it closed in its fiscal first quarter was lower than expected.

With respect to guidance, MongoDB called for fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of 65 to 68 cents per share on $493.0 million to $497.0 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected 60 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $478.8 million in revenue.

Management nudged up their fiscal 2025 forecast. MongoDB now sees $2.33 to $2.47 per share in adjusted earnings, with $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion in revenue. That's up from the May guidance of $2.15 to $2.30 in adjusted earnings per share and $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion in revenue. Analysts had predicted $2.26 per share in adjusted earnings, along with $1.90 billion in revenue.

Excluding the after-hours move, MongoDB shares were down almost 40% on the year, while the S&P 500 index has gained 17% in the same period.

