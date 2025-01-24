Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Monte dei Paschi shares fall 6% after lender launches surprise 13-billion-euro bid for Mediobanca

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

Monte dei Paschi makes 13-billion-euro bid for Mediobanca as M&A appetite heats up in Italian banking
Photographer | Collection | Getty Images
  • Offering 23 of its shares for 10 of its acquisition target, Monte dei Paschi values Mediobanca's stock at roughly €15.992 each, a 5% premium to the close price of Jan. 23.
  • Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, required a state rescue in 2017 after years of crippling losses, but has turned the tides of its fortunes under the leadership of UniCredit veteran Luigi Lovaglio.
  • The Friday offer adds to a picture of heating M&A appetite in Italy's banking and financial services sector.

Italy's bailed-out Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Friday launched a 13.3 billion euro ($13.95 billion) all-share takeover offer for larger domestic peer Mediobanca.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Shares of Monte dei Paschi (MPS) were down 5.74% at 09:43 a.m. London time, with Mediobanca up 6.28%.

Offering 23 of its shares for 10 of its acquisition target, Monte dei Paschi values Mediobanca's stock at roughly €15.992 each, a 5% premium to the close price of Jan. 23.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The equity of Monte dei Paschi was worth 8.7 billion euros as of the Jan. 23 close, while Mediobanca's market capitalization stood at at 12.3 billion euros, according to FactSet data.

CNBC has reached out to Mediobanca for comment.

Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, required a state rescue in 2017 after years of crippling losses, but has turned the tides of its fortunes under the leadership of UniCredit veteran Luigi Lovaglio. The Italian government retains a 11.73% stake in the lender.

Money Report

news 46 mins ago

Treasury yields dip as investors consider Trump's latest comments

news 1 hour ago

UK to soften tax rules for wealthy foreigners after millionaire exodus, Rachel Reeves says

"The transaction could contribute to complete the dynamics of the Italian financial system, in the context of strong consolidation," Italian banking union Fabi said after the offer announcement, according to a CNBC translation. "MPS, historically at the center of complex events, is now moving in an ambitious direction. The bid confirms, among other things, that MPS has completely recovered."

The Friday offer adds to a picture of heating M&A appetite in Italy's banking and financial services sector, where the country's second-largest bank UniCredit previously offered to buy out Banco BPM, which in turn seeks to acquire fund manager Anima Holding. Monte dei Paschi was itself a potential takeover target for UniCredit until talks recently collapsed in 2021.

 — CNBC's Silvia Amaro and Ganesh Rao contributed to this report.

This breaking news story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us