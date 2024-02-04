More Americans are working remotely for international companies — Here's where they live

The hiring game is getting globally competitive: The number of American workers hired by international companies grew 62% last year, according to the State of Global Hiring Report from Deel, an HR platform that specializes in global hiring.

Most of those roles allow Americans to work remotely, and workers in some U.S. cities are more likely to take on the arrangement.

Americans who work remotely for international employers tend to live in San Francisco, according to the report. As far as roles go, international companies are eager to hire Americans to fill jobs in research, sales, software engineering, content and product. Workers in the Bay Area may be especially skilled in those fields.

Not to mention, they may be more likely to have experience working at highly competitive tech enterprises and startups, where international leaders want to bring that talent to their own teams, says Deel CEO Alex Bouaziz.

Here are the U.S. cities where workers are most likely to work for a company based overseas:

San Francisco New York Chicago Austin Miami Portland Boston Atlanta Seattle Dallas

These U.S. economic powerhouses are "a playground" to hire highly knowledgeable workers with "unique skills," Bouaziz says. Many are major cities with competitive and highly paid job markets, where there are higher shares of people who regularly work remotely.

Overall, American workers are most likely to be hired by companies headquartered in the U.K., Canada, France, Singapore and Australia. "Most companies are looking for the best talent in the world — how do I hire the best, regardless of where they are?" Bouaziz says.

International bosses may also be contending with talent shortages in their home countries. A majority, 77%, of executives worldwide say identifying skilled talent in their current markets is a problem, according to a recent report from global hiring firm G-P, which surveyed 2,500 executives and 5,500 professionals around the world.

That's especially the case for companies in the U.K., the U.S., Australia and France.

The good news is that, with the spread of remote work, more people may be willing to work for an organization overseas, or even move abroad for the right opportunity: 95% of workers worldwide believe global companies outpace their peers, and 79% want to work for a global enterprise, according to G-P.

