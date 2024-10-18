More Trump sealed files released in Jack Smith Jan. 6 election case

A federal judge unsealed more than 1,800 pages of documents filed by special counsel Jack Smith in the criminal election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of more than 1,800 pages of documents filed by special counsel Jack Smith in the criminal election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

The records were made public after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a request by Trump's lawyers to keep them sealed until after the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Many of the individual files remain redacted, however.

Chutkan is considering what evidence can be used against Trump in light of a Supreme Court ruling this summer that effectively narrowed and delayed Smith's case against the former president.

The high court ruled that Trump has "presumptive immunity" from criminal prosecution for official acts he performed while he was president, and that he has absolute immunity for certain core executive functions.

