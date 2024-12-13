Money Report

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks at the Anti-Corruption Champions Award Ceremony at the Department of State in Washington, D.C, on Dec. 9, 2024.
Celal Gunes | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized after sustaining an injury while traveling with a congressional delegation in Luxembourg.
  • The 84-year-old Democratic representative from California "is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," her spokesman said.
  • The bipartisan delegation was slated to travel to Belgium and Luxembourg to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized after being injured while traveling with a congressional delegation in Luxembourg, her office said Friday.

Pelosi, 84, "sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," her spokesman Ian Krager said in a press release.

The Democratic speaker emerita and current U.S. representative from California "is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," Krager said.

"She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements," he said.

The spokesman did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for additional details about the incident.

In a photo shared by the U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg earlier Friday, Pelosi is seen standing and holding the hand of House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who led the delegation.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seen here at the U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg on Dec. 13, 2024.
Courtesy: U.S. State Department
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seen here at the U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg on Dec. 13, 2024.

In an X post later Friday, McCaul predicted Pelosi will recover soon.

"I'm disappointed Speaker Emerita Pelosi won't be able to join the rest of our delegation's events this weekend as I know how much she looked forward to honoring our veterans," McCaul wrote.

"But she is strong, and I am confident she will be back on her feet in no time. Praying for a speedy recovery, @SpeakerPelosi!"

The bipartisan, 18-member delegation was slated to travel to Belgium and Luxembourg to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, when German and Allied forces clashed in the Ardennes region during World War II.

The U.S. lawmakers were poised to take part in observances of the anniversary on Friday and Saturday "along with veterans and their families, active duty servicemembers, government and military officials and foreign dignitaries," Pelosi's office said ahead of the trip.

Krager said in Friday's statement that Pelosi "conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe."

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny," the spokesman said.

"She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon," he added.

