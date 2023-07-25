S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors digest Big Tech earnings and await Fed decision: Live updates

Futures tied to the S&P 500 traded near flat Tuesday night as investors parsed a batch of corporate earnings from major technology names and geared up for Wednesday's interest rate policy decision.

S&P 500 futures were little changed, while Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 49 points, or 0.1%.

Mega-cap tech stocks were among the biggest movers in extended trading following their respective earnings reports. Google-parent Alphabet rose about 6.4% as cloud revenue growth helped propel the company to a better-than-expected quarter. On the other hand, Microsoft slid more than 4% after reporting slowing cloud revenue growth.

Outside of Big Tech, Snap tumbled more than 18% in after-hours action after giving weak guidance for current-quarter performance.

Investors are counting down to the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate policy decision and subsequent press conference with Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The market is pricing in a nearly 99% chance the central bank raises interest rates, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. That would mark a return to hikes after not increasing interest rates at the June meeting.

"Investors will focus on the post meeting press conference and look for any clues about future policy path," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Commentary from Chair Powell that would indicate more restrictive policy is required to bring inflation under control could dampen recent stock market optimism."

Wall Street notched a winning day on Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest earnings and made adjustments with the Fed decision on the horizon. After eking out a gain just shy of 0.1%, the Dow clinched its 12th-straight winning session, a length not seen since for the blue-chip average since February 2017. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished about 0.3% and 0.6% higher, respectively.

Beyond the interest rate decision, investors will continue following the latest corporate financial releases on Wednesday. Coca-Cola, Stellantis, Boeing and AT&T are among companies expected to report before the bell, while Meta, Chipotle and Mattel's earnings are slated to drop after the market closes.

Shares of real estate data firm CoStar Group drop more than 5%

CoStar Group tumbled more than 5% in extended trading after the company posted its second-quarter results.

The real estate data firm reported revenue of $605.9 million, compared to the $607.3 million anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. Third-quarter guidance on revenue came in short of expectations, with CoStar calling for a range of $622 million to $627 million, while analysts predicted $632.4 million.

CoStar Group is a member of the Nasdaq 100, so its decline – especially alongside tech names such as Microsoft and Texas Instruments – contributed to the decline in futures tied to the index.

Tuesday advance gives Dow longest daily winning streak since 2017

The Dow eked out a gain of just under 0.1% in Tuesday's session.

With the advance, the index clinched its 12th straight winning session. A streak of that length hasn't been seen since February 2017.

See the stocks making the biggest after-hour moves

These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading:

Stock futures are mixed

Stock futures were mixed shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. But Dow futures slid about 0.1%.

