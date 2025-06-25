NATO allies agree to higher 5% defense spending target

The NATO alliance agreed to increase defense spending from 2% to 5% of gross domestic product, by 2035.

Allies will be required to submit annual plans "showing a credible, incremental path to reach this goal."

The alliance on Wednesday also reaffirmed its "ironclad commitment to collective defence" as enshrined in Article 5.

In a joint declaration, the alliance said it was "united in the face of profound security threats and challenges," in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the "persistent threat" of terrorism.

"Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence-and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations.," it continued.

The 5% figure is made up of "at least" 3.5% of GDP that should be spent on "pure" defense, with the remainder going to security and defense-related "critical infrastructure" to ensure, the statement said, "our civil preparedness and resilience, unleash innovation, and strengthen our defence industrial base."

Allies will be required to submit annual plans "showing a credible, incremental path to reach this goal," NATO said, following pushback from some member states, particularly Spain.

Some member states have yet to meet the 2014 target to spend 2% of GDP on defense.

The historic move comes against a backdrop of tensions in the Middle East and ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Members have also been pushed to the new target after years of pressure across both terms of U.S. President Donald Trump for Washington's Canadian and European allies to share more of the burden of collective defense.

"We remain united and steadfast in our resolve to protect our one billion citizens, defend the Alliance, and safeguard our freedom and democracy," the statement read.

This is a breaking news story, please check for further updates.