Netflix executive says getting publicly fired was ‘the greatest learning lesson': ‘I am so grateful that it happened'

Bela Bajaria has had an incredible nine-year run at Netflix. She joined in 2016 to oversee unscripted and scripted series, led the streaming giant's push into live events and sports, and worked her way up to becoming the company's chief content officer.

But before then, she has what she calls a "big public failure" which turned out to be "the greatest learning lesson": She was fired from her job as president of Universal Television after a five-year tenure and big accomplishments, including building a strong comedy roster with top creators like Tina Fey and Mike Schur.

"There's amazing books and quotes and all this stuff about [how] you learn so much from failure, and failure is important, and you're not trying hard enough if you're not failing," Bajaria told CNBC's Julia Boorstin at the recent 2025 Changemakers Summit in Los Angeles. "And all of that is true, but then when you fail, nobody wants to talk about it."

There's plenty of gendered stigma that keep women from discussing their firings, Bajaria added, "because we're supposed to be perfect" and a dismissal is "a blemish."

The first few months after her firing were especially tough, she said. She found it hard to separate her personal identity with her professional status and she wondered if the hard work she put into her career was worthwhile.

Bajaria recalled thinking: "All those amazing shows, all these great relationships I built; I treated people so fairly. We had a lot of success — it meant nothing."

The actual response to her firing challenged that, she said. "I quickly realized, as the phone rang and I got job offers, and everybody reached out, and people were really supportive — it all mattered. The way I treated people, what I had done, the impact I left — it all mattered," Bajaria said.

"I knew I could always look at myself in the mirror and [think] I liked what I had done. I didn't have any shame around what I did. I thought it was really a great, successful run," she added.

Bajaria was quick to note that coming to terms with her firing, and finding the upside of it, is easier after nearly a decade of distance. "The first three months were really rough," she said.

"In retrospect I am so grateful that it happened," Bajaria said. "I'm not scared of getting fired. It's very liberating, actually."

Under Bajaria's leadership, Netflix has become a destination to watch live events including comedy specials, awards shows, WWE programming and NFL games.

Netflix films and series like "Bridgerton" and "Emily in Paris" have become global phenomena and boosted economies by hiring massive crews and encouraging tourism to the shows' settings.

Last year, Netflix received the most nominations for a single studio at both the Oscars and the Emmys with 107 nominations across 35 series, TV movies and specials.

