Neuroscientist: The No. 1 thing you can do every day for a sharper, healthier brain—it takes ‘just 10 minutes’

From eating nutrient-rich diets to starting new hobbies, there are countless ways to keep your mind sharp. But the easiest way to start is by just getting some steps in, according to Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a neuroscientist and professor at NYU.

"Just 10 minutes of walking, that everybody anywhere could do, decreases your anxiety and depression levels," Suzuki said during a recent appearance on TED Intersections.

Taking a short stroll can be the equivalent of giving yourself a "bubble bath of neurochemicals" like dopamine and serotonin, she explained.

Keeping up your daily walks over the course of weeks, months and years can give "your brain not only good neurochemicals, but growth factors" that may improve its health, she said.

And it's never too late to start. Even if you were a "couch potato until you're 75," Suzuki said, consistent walks can still make your brain healthier.

For several years, she focused on her career and neglected her body, she recounted. Only once she found herself feeling "so good" after a river rafting trip to Peru did she begin to research the impacts of physical activity on the brain.

People who engaged in regular physical activity, including walking, had a 17% lower chance of developing dementia than those who didn't exercise often, according to a 2022 systematic review in the medical journal Neurology.

If you want to challenge yourself, try to incorporate "forms of activity that require strategy [which] will work your prefrontal cortex more," such as soccer or basketball, Suzuki said in a MasterClass about brain health.

Indeed, she said, she would prescribe physical activity to just about anyone, and she believes that the best form of exercise for you is the one that makes you the happiest. "Any time of day you can work out is the best time of day to work out, because our lives are so busy," Suzuki said.

