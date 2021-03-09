New Cuomo Accuser Alleges He Inappropriately Touched Her at Governor's Mansion, Report Says

A woman who currently works on the staff of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has accused him of inappropriately touching her.

The woman, who was not identified, is the latest in a series of women who have alleged Cuomo sexually harassed them or otherwise touched or spoke to them inappropriately.

The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman told a supervisor in the Executive Chamber recently that Cuomo inappropriately touched her last year "during an encounter at the governor's mansion, where she had been summoned to work."

Attorney General Letitia James has appointed private lawyers to investigate allegations against Cuomo by women who include at least two former aides, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett.

A woman who currently works on the staff of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has accused him of inappropriately touching her, according to a new report.

The woman, who was not identified, is the latest in a series of women who have alleged Cuomo sexually harassed them or otherwise touched or spoke to them inappropriately.

The Times Union newspaper in Albany reported that the woman told a supervisor in the Executive Chamber recently that Cuomo inappropriately touched her last year "during an encounter at the governor's mansion, where she had been summoned to work."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That complaint was reported to Cuomo's counsel by other Executive Chamber employees and then was passed along to the office of Attorney General Letitia James.

James on Monday appointed a group of private lawyers to investigate allegations by women against Cuomo. Two of those women, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, previously worked as aides to Cuomo.

Spokespersons for James' and Cuomo's offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment by CNBC.

Cuomo has refused to resign despite calls by a number of leading Democrats that he step down.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.