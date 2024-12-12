Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

New Jersey drones don't appear to pose national security or public safety threat, FBI says

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a press conference in Newark, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AP
  • The FBI and Department of Homeland Security they had seen "no evidence" that mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and adjacent areas in recent weeks "pose a national security or public safety threat."
  • The FBI has been investigating reports of what could be dozens of drones operating at night, most of which are larger than the ones that hobbyists use.
  • Sightings have occurred over the Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course owned by President-elect Donald Trump, as well as near a military research facility.
  • "It appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully," the FBI and DHS said in a statement.
Unidentified drone in New Jersey.
Source: MSNBC
Unidentified drone in New Jersey.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that they had seen "no evidence" that mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and adjacent areas in recent weeks "pose a national security or public safety threat."

The agencies also said they had no evidence of a "foreign nexus" to the drones.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully," the agencies said in a statement.

"There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space," the agencies said.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Broadcom shares rise 13% on profit beat, ‘massive' opportunity in AI

news 2 hours ago

Sports super agent Scott Boras says Juan Soto's Mets contract wasn't just about the money

The FBI has been investigating reports of what could be dozens of drones operating at night, most of which are larger than the ones that hobbyists use.

Sightings have occurred over the Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course owned by President-elect Donald Trump, as well as near a military research facility.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us