NFL's chief media officer predicts Super Bowl has ‘a chance' to be the most watched ever

Fox's Super Bowl telecast has "a chance" to be the most-watched Super Bowl, said NFL Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp.

Rolapp spoke to CNBC Sport from Radio Row in New Orleans, the location of this year's Super Bowl.

Last year's Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers was the most-watched Super Bowl of all time, and this year's game has "a chance" to top it, said NFL Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp.

"It's got a chance, considering the last time they met two years ago, it was the second-most watched Super Bowl. So if the game is close, I think it's got a chance," said Rolapp in an interview with CNBC Sport.

Last year, CBS Sports' coverage of Super Bowl 58, which the Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime, delivered a record audience of more than 123 million average viewers across all platforms, according to ratings firm Nielsen.

Nielsen announced this week it has increased out-of-home measurement to now cover 100% of contiguous U.S. markets, up from 66% last year. That could also help Fox get a ratings boost.