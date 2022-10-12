Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Nike Moves to Curb Sneaker-Buying Bots and Resale Market With Penalties

By Stefan Sykes,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Nike has updated its terms of sale to say it could cancel online orders made using automated technology or software.
  • The company added it can also charge restocking fees, refuse refunds or suspend accounts of users suspected of being resellers or exceeding the spending limits set by the brand. 

Nike is taking steps to curb the proliferation of sneaker-buying bots and resellers.

The sneaker company added new terms for U.S. online sales this month to prevent resellers from purchasing its products and reselling them on the secondary market using automated technology or software. The Wall Street Journal first reported the changes Tuesday.

Previous versions of Nike's terms already prohibited buying products for resale. But the new rules allow the company to cancel orders placed with bots. Nike also added that it can decline refunds, charge restocking fees and suspend the accounts of users it suspects of reselling.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The company also said it could reject orders if an account has an excessive amount of returns or exceeds product purchase limits.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Nike took legal action against online resale marketplace StockX for allegedly allowing sales of counterfeit versions of its sneakers. Nike said in May that it bought four pairs of counterfeit footwear from StockX, despite that company's claim it authenticates the shoes sold on its site. 

Money Report

Business 47 mins ago

UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer

Business 1 hour ago

European Markets Rise on UK Fiscal U-Turn Hopes; Stoxx 600 Up 1.5%

In late September, Nike's shares fell more than 10% after the company said it was taking aggressive steps to lower its overstocked inventory.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us