Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nintendo profit falls 55% as sales of its ageing Switch console plunge

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Charly Triballeau | AFP | Getty Images
  • Nintendo revenue and profit plunged in its firscal first quarter as sales of its ageing Switch console decline.
  • Nintendo sold 2.1 million units of its flagship Switch consoles, down 46% on the year.
  • Investors are looking out for news surrounding a successor to the Nintendo Switch console to reinvigorate its gaming business.

Nintendo on Friday reported revenue and profit that plunged in the company's fiscal first quarter, as sales of the ageing Switch console decline.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Here's how Nintendo did in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30. versus LSEG estimates:

  • Revenue:  246.6 billion Japanese yen ($1.65 billion) versus 289.61 billion yen expected.
  • Net profit:  80.9 billion Japanese yen versus 70.73 billion yen expected.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Net sales lost 46.5% year-on-year, while net profit fell 55.3%.

Nintendo sold 2.1 million units of its flagship Switch consoles, down 46% on the year.

Investors are looking out for news surrounding a successor to the Nintendo Switch console to reinvigorate its gaming business. The company previously said that the next-in-line device will be announced in the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2025.

Money Report

news 18 hours ago

U.S. women's rugby team's recent $4M gift is momentous for the sport: ‘We've always wanted to be included'

news 19 hours ago

Harris campaign says Trump is ‘running scared' after he offers Fox debate

Nintendo also previously said that it expects to sell 13.5 million units of the existing Switch console model in this period. The company stuck to that forecast on Friday.

The Switch is now more than seven years old and is the company's second-most successful console by unit sales, after the Nintendo DS. Throughout its lifetime, Nintendo has revamped the Switch with a better display and ridden the wave of popularity of games featuring well-known characters like Mario and Zelda, which helped sustain sales in the long term.

That effect appears to have faded. Nintendo did not release any blockbuster games in the June quarter, while the company's software sales fell 41% year-on-year to 30.64 million units.

The Japanese gaming giant has announced a string of games due out in the coming months, featuring well-known characters like Mario and Donkey Kong.

In the face of slowing console sales, Nintendo has also been trying to license out its intellectual property for use everywhere from movies to theme parks. The company is working on an animated Super Mario movie, which will be produced by Illumination and is scheduled for release in 2026. Nintendo hopes this will continue to attract users to its video games.

Despite this push, sales from the mobile and intellectual property-related part of the business fell 54% year-on-year to 14.7 billion yen.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us