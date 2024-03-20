Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang explains why his company is making humanoid robots

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC's Jim Cramer his company is making humanoid robots because data used to train these models comes from people.

"We're in a world where, in order to write a software for a computer, we use data, or training examples, and the computer learns from the examples," he said. "Well, we have the most examples of human moving around of just about any other data."

Huang suggested "we built the world for ourselves," and used a car factory as an example, saying that manufacturing lines were created for people. Using data from humans will make robots the most productive they can be at these tasks, he said. Eventually, he said, factories will be a robot orchestrating a bunch of manufacturing robots that are building cars that will be robotic.

Nvidia unveiled Project GROOT at its conference in San Jose, California this week. GROOT, short for Generalist Robot 00 Technology, is "a general-purpose foundation model for humanoid robots," created to further the company's work in "driving breakthroughs in robots and embodied AI," Nvidia said in a press release.

Huang also touched on Nvidia's many partnerships in Big Tech and beyond, saying his company is "a market maker, not a share taker." He asserted that Nvidia's technology will create jobs.

"This is going to create jobs, it's going to make companies more productive," he said. "When companies are more productive, their earnings improve, or their revenues go up. When that happens, they hire more people."

