Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia shares climb on report Trump will end chip export restrictions

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (R) speaks alongside US President Donald Trump speaks about investing in America, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2025.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images
  • Nvidia shares rose on Wednesday on a report that the Trump administration plans to revise a set of chip trade restrictions called the "AI diffusion" rule.
  • The chip restrictions were scheduled to take effect on May 15.

Nvidia shares rose on Wednesday on a report that the Trump administration plans to revise a set of chip trade restrictions called the "AI diffusion" rule.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The rule, which was proposed in the last days of the Biden administration, organizes countries into three different tiers, all of which have different restrictions on whether advanced AI chips like those made by Nvidia, AMD, and Intel can be shipped to the country without a license.

The Trump administration plans to rescind the rule, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The chip restrictions were scheduled to take effect on May 15.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nvidia had no comment on the reported move by the Trump administration.

Chipmakers including Nvidia and AMD have been against the rule.

AMD CEO Lisa Su told CNBC on Wednesday that the U.S. should strike a balance between restricting access to chips for national security and providing access, which will boost the American chip industry.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Carvana's record quarterly results top Wall Street expectations

news 16 mins ago

CrowdStrike announces 5% job cuts, says AI is ‘reshaping every industry'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said earlier this week that being locked out of the Chinese AI market would be a "tremendous loss."

Read the full Bloomberg story here: Trump to Rescind Global Chip Curbs Amid AI Restrictions Debate

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us