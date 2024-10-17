Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia stock rises to new record, exceeding June high as AI trade is rekindled

By Todd Haselton,CNBC

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during an event in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024.
Annabelle Chih | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of Nvidia rose more than 3%, briefly tapping a new intraday high of $140.89.
  • The new high bested a previous record of $140.76, which was set June 20.
  • Nvidia's intraday record comes after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chip producer, beat third-quarter earnings estimates and posted a 54% increase in profit.

Shares of Nvidia rose to a new record Thursday as investors piled back in to the artificial intelligence trade, which had stalled a bit since the summer. The stock rose more than 3% at one point to briefly tap a new intraday high of $140.89.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The new high bested a previous record of $140.76, which was set June 20. Shares were trading at about $139.59 as of 10.26 a.m. ET.

Nvidia's intraday record comes after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chip producer, beat third-quarter earnings estimates and posted a 54% increase in profit. The company produces chips for companies such as Apple, Nvidia, AMD and ARM.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Nvidia stock hit a closing high of $138.07 on Monday, topping its prior record of $135.58 set June 18. Shares are up 180% year to date and have increased more than ninefold since the beginning of 2023.

Companies including MicrosoftMetaGoogle and Amazon are purchasing Nvidia GPUs in massive quantities to build increasingly large clusters of computers for their advanced AI work. Those companies are all slated to report quarterly results by the end of October.

Nvidia recently said demand for its next-generation AI GPU, called Blackwell, is "insane" and it expects billions of dollars in revenue from the new product in the fourth quarter.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

CNBC's Inside India newsletter: The changing face of India's rich

news 14 mins ago

IMF chief warns ‘not yet time to celebrate' as low growth and high debt weigh on global economy

CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us