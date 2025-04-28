NXP Semi shares sink on tariff concerns, CEO Kurt Sievers to step down

NXP Semiconductors shares fell after the chip company announced CEO Kurt Sievers would step down and released first-quarter earnings.

Sievers will retire at the end of the year, with Rafael Sotomayor stepping in as president on April 28, 2025.

The chip company said it is facing "a very uncertain environment influenced by tariffs."

NXP Semiconductors fell about 7% on Monday after the chip company announced CEO Kurt Sievers would step down and released first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2025.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sievers will retire at the end of the year, with Rafael Sotomayor stepping in as president on April 28, 2025.

Here's how the company did, versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Earnings per share: $2.64 adjusted vs. $2.58 expected

$2.64 adjusted vs. $2.58 expected Revenue: $2.84 billion vs. $2.83 billion expected

While the company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, Sievers cited a "challenging set of market conditions" looking forward.

"We are operating in a very uncertain environment influenced by tariffs with volatile direct and indirect effects," Sievers said in an earnings release.

Sales in NXP's first quarter declined 9% year over year.

The company posted $1.67 billion in auto sales during the first quarter, trailing analysts' estimates of $1.69 billion.

NXP Semiconductors said second-quarter sales would come in at a midpoint of $2.9 billion, ahead of the $2.87 billion that analysts were projecting. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $2.66, in line with analysts' estimates.

The company logged first-quarter net income of $490 million, which was a 23% year-to-year drop from $639 million.

NXP Semiconductors' net income per share was $1.92 compared to $2.47 during the same time a year ago, a drop of 22%.

The company said Sievers' retirement was a "personal decision" and there were no issues with the board or performance of the company.

WATCH: Uncertainty from Big Tech is fine right now