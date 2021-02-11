Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
energy

Oil Giant Shell Says Its Carbon Emissions and Oil Production Have Peaked

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Jasper Juinen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The energy major said it aimed to reduce net carbon emissions by between 6% to 8% by 2023 when compared to 2016 levels.
  • The target jumps up to 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035, and 100% by 2050.
  • Shell said it expected its total carbon emissions to have peaked in 2018 at 1.7 gigatons per annum, and confirmed its total oil production peaked in 2019.

LONDON — Oil major Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday outlined the details of its near-term and long-term plans to transition to cleaner energy, saying its oil production and total carbon emissions have already peaked.

The announcement comes at a time when the oil and gas industry is under immense pressure to dramatically speed up its plans to pivot away from fossil fuels, amid deep concern about the effects of the climate emergency.

Money Report

coronavirus 60 mins ago

Euro Zone Growth Forecasts Lowered as Coronavirus Restrictions Drag

Economy 1 hour ago

Fintech Giant Adyen Says It Has No Interest in Bitcoin as a Payment Method and Clients Aren't Asking for It

Shell said it aims to reduce net carbon emissions by between 6% to 8% by 2023 when compared to 2016 levels. The target jumps up to 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035, and 100% by 2050.

The company had previously only committed to reducing its net carbon emissions by at least 3% by 2022, 30% by 2035 and 65% by 2050, using 2016 as a baseline measure.

"Our accelerated strategy will drive down carbon emissions and will deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society," Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

"We must give our customers the products and services they want and need – products that have the lowest environmental impact. At the same time, we will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition to be a net-zero emissions business in step with society."

Shell said it expected its total carbon emissions to have peaked in 2018 at 1.7 gigatons per annum, and confirmed its total oil production peaked in 2019.

Shares of Shell slipped more than 1.1% during morning deals.

The United Nations has recognized climate change as the "defining issue of our time," warning the impacts of everything from shifting weather patterns to rising sea levels are global in scope and unprecedented in scale.

Big Oil, meanwhile, has been slow to meaningfully address the climate crisis.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

energyLondonclimate changeoilCLIMATE
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us