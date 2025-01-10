Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil prices jump as U.S. imposes sweeping sanctions against Russia oil industry

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A view of offshore oil and gas platform Esther in the Pacific Ocean on January 5, 2025 in Seal Beach, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • The U.S. Treasury Department is sanctioning Russian oil companies, tankers, officials and executives.
  • Oil prices jumped on worries that crude supplies would face disruptions.

Oil prices jumped on Friday as the U.S. Treasury Department announced sweeping sanctions against Russia's oil industry.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Brent gained $1.92, or 2.5%, to $78.84 per barrel by 11:12 a.m. ET, while U.S. crude oil advanced $1.89, or 2.56%, to $75.81 per barrel. Brent broke $80 per barrel for the first time since October earlier in day, hitting a session high of $80.75.

The sanctions target Russian oil companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas and their subsidiaries, more than 180 tankers, and more than a dozen Russian energy officials and executives. The sanctioned executives include Gazprom Neft CEO Aleksandr Valeryevich Dyukov.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The sanctioned vessels are mostly oil tankers that are part of Russia's "shadow fleet" that has dodged existing sanctions on the country's energy exports, according to the Treasury Department.

"The United States is taking sweeping action against Russia's key source of revenue for funding its brutal and illegal war against Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"With today's actions, we are ratcheting up the sanctions risk associated with Russia's oil trade, including shipping and financial facilitation in support of Russia's oil exports," Yellen said.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

27-year-old Californian started hair-care brand in her kitchen with $400—it brought in $180,000 last year: ‘The highs are exhilarating'

news 19 mins ago

Here's where the jobs are for December 2024 – in one chart

The perception in the oil market is Indian and Chinese refiners that have imported Russian oil will have to scramble for barrels from the Middle East, said Bob Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities, in a note to clients on Friday.

The Biden administration has sought to ratchet up pressure on Russia and dispense aid to Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

"The Biden administration opted for more robust energy sanctions, which caught the oil market especially complacent about sanctions risks," said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group.

"Therefore, we expect today's material risk premium in Brent to stick pending signals from the Trump team as to whether they will continue these sanctions," McNally said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us