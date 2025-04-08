Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil prices steady after booking steep losses on fears of full-blown trade war

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

A view shows disused oil pump jacks at the Airankol oil field operated by Caspiy Neft in the Atyrau Region, Kazakhstan April 2, 2025. 
Pavel Mikheyev | Reuters

Crude oil futures held steady on Tuesday, after booking steep losses on fears that President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs will trigger a full-blown, global trade war.

U.S. crude oil was last up 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $60.94 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent rose 18 cents, or 0.28%, to $64.39 per barrel.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

West Texas Intermediate hit a session low of $58.95 per barrel on Monday, the first time the benchmark has fallen below $60 per barrel in four years. U.S. crude oil is down more than 14% and Brent has fallen more than 13% since last Wednesday when Trump announced his tariffs.

China has vowed to fight Trump's tariffs to the end. Beijing has announced 34% tariffs on U.S. goods starting April 10. Trump subsequently threatened additional 50% levies on Chinese goods if Beijing moves forward with retaliation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday told CNBC that China was playing a losing hand.

"I think it was a big mistake, this Chinese escalation, because they're playing with a pair of twos," Bessent said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "What do we lose by the Chinese raising tariffs on us? We export one-fifth to them of what they export to us, so that is a losing hand for them."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us