OPEC+ postpones meeting to decide oil production strategy to Dec. 5, delegates say

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

A view shows the logo of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) during the United Nations climate change conference COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 13, 2024. 
Maxim Shemetov | Reuters
The OPEC+ oil alliance has postponed a meeting to decide the next steps of its crude production strategy to Dec. 5, two delegate sources told CNBC.

The sources did not want to be named given the sensitivity of discussions.

The coalition, made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, was initially scheduled to meet on Dec. 1. They will now confer virtually next week.

This breaking news story is being updated.

