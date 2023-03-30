Money Report

OpenAI Faces Complaint to FTC That Seeks Investigation and Suspension of ChatGPT Releases

By Lauren Feiner,CNBC

  OpenAI is facing a new complaint to the Federal Trade Commission that urges the agency to investigate the group and suspend its commercial deployment of large language models like ChatGPT.
  The complaint, made public by the nonprofit research group Center for AI and Digital Policy on Thursday, accuses OpenAI of violating Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair and deceptive business practices, and the agency's guidance for AI products.
  CAIDP's president Marc Rotenberg signed onto a widely-circulated open letter released on Wednesday that called for a pause of at least six months on "the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4."

OpenAI is facing a new complaint to the Federal Trade Commission that urges the agency to investigate the group and suspend its commercial deployment of large language models, including its latest iteration of the popular tool ChatGPT.

The complaint, made public by the nonprofit research group Center for AI and Digital Policy on Thursday, accuses OpenAI of violating Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair and deceptive business practices, and the agency's guidance for AI products.

CAIDP calls GPT-4 "biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety." The group says the large language model fails to meet the agency's standards for AI to be "transparent, explainable, fair, and empirically sound while fostering accountability."

The group wants the FTC to require OpenAI establish a way to independently assess GPT products before they're deployed in the future. It also wants the FTC to create a public incident reporting system for GPT-4 similar to its systems for reporting consumer fraud. It also wants the agency to take on a rulemaking initiative to create standards for generative AI products.

CAIDP's president Marc Rotenberg signed onto a widely-circulated open letter released on Wednesday that called for a pause of at least six months on "the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4." Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak were among the other signatories.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FTC declined to comment.

