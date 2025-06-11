Oracle shares climb 8% as earnings, revenue top estimates

Oracle reported results that exceeded estimates for the previous quarter.

CEO Safra Catz said cloud infrastructure revenue will increase by more than 70% in the 2026 fiscal year, up from 50% growth in fiscal 2025.

The stock popped in extended trading.

Oracle shares rose about 8% in extended trading on Wednesday after the software maker reported results that exceeded Wall Street estimates and signaled that cloud growth will accelerate.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $1.70 adjusted vs. $1.64 expected

$1.70 adjusted vs. $1.64 expected Revenue: $15.9 billion vs. $15.59 billion expected

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Revenue increased 11% year over year during the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on May 31, according to a statement. Net income rose to $3.43 billion, or $1.19 per share, from $3.14 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Cloud infrastructure revenue should increase by more than 70% in the 2026 fiscal year, up from growth of 52% in the quarter, CEO Safra Catz said on a conference call with analysts. She called for over $67 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, compared with the LSEG consensus of $65.18 billion.

The company called for $1.46 to $1.50 in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal first quarter, with revenue growth in the range of 12% to 14%. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected $1.48 per share and $14.96 billion in revenue, which implies 12.4% growth.

The company said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue from cloud services and license support totaled $11.7 billion, topping the $11.59 billion consensus from analysts polled by StreetAccount. Cloud and on-premises license revenue of $2.01 billion was above StreetAccount's $1.82 billion consensus.

During the quarter, Oracle announced a partnership with Cleveland Clinic and G42, the United Arab Emirates' artificial intelligence holding company, on an AI delivery platform for health care. Oracle also announced cloud and consulting commitments with IBM. And SoftBank said it would acquire Oracle-backed chip design startup Ampere for $6.5 billion.

Chinese online retailer Temu is moving infrastructure to Oracle's cloud, said Larry Ellison, Oracle's co-founder and technology chief.

Capital expenditures for the 2025 fiscal year surpassed $21 billion, compared with less than $7 billion in fiscal 2024. The tally for the new fiscal year should be above $25 billion, Catz said.

"We are doing a bunch of things to lower our capex costs," Ellison said. "But even if we do that, capex is going to go up because the demand right now seems almost insatiable. I mean, I don't know how to describe it. I've never seen anything remotely like this."

Recently Oracle received an order from an unnnamed client for all available capacity, he said.

"We never got an order like that before," Ellison said. "We had to move things around. We did the best we could to give them the capacity they needed."

As of Wednesday's close, Oracle shares were up 6% for the year, while the S&P 500 index was up 2%.

WATCH: OpenAI announces Stargate UAE, in partnership with Nvidia, Oracle, SoftBank, Cisco, G42