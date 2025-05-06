Palantir falls 12% as analysts raise international growth concerns

Palantir shares dropped more than 10% despite posting strong revenue growth and lifting its full-year guidance.

Wall Street attributed the post-earnings move to a high bar to clear and deceleration in international commercial revenues.

CEO Alex Karp said that "Palantir is on fire" and he's "very optimistic" about the current setup during the earnings call.

"Some investors may be disappointed with the modest full- year revenue guidance raise, the sequential margin decline, and the international commercial revenue year-over-year decline," wrote William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma, adding that the company's high software multiple makes it "vulnerable" to compression as revenue growth slows.

Despite the post-earnings move, Palantir topped revenue expectations and lifted its revenue guidance for the year. The Denver-based company posted adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share on $884 million in revenues. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected adjusted EPS of 13 cents and revenues of $863 million.

Palantir's revenues rose 39% from $634.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income grew to about $214 million, or 8 cents per share, from roughly $105.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago. The company also hiked its full-year revenue outlook to between $3.89 billion and $3.90 billion

CEO Alex Karp said that "Palantir is on fire" and he's "very optimistic" about the current setup during the earnings call after the bell Monday.

"The reality of what's going on is that this is an unvarnished cacophony — the combination of 20 years of investment and a massive cultural shift in the U.S. which is generating numbers," he said.

Palantir has outperformed the market this year, building on a successful 2024 run in which the stock was the best performer in the S&P 500. Many on Wall Street say the surge in shares has contributed to an elevated multiple for the company, making the bar higher and higher to clear. To be sure, the stock has undergone immense volatility amid the latest batch of market turbulence spurred by President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

"While 2025 numbers move higher on guidance ahead of consensus, we question conservatism and if estimate revisions are priced in from here," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria.

Despite the company's strong execution and fundamentals, Mizuho's Gregg Moskowitz also said it's "very difficult to justify" its high multiple. Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale said that Palantir needs to consolidate some of its gains to "grow into its rich valuation."

Wall Street also highlighted a deceleration in international commercial revenues among the reasons for the potential decline in shares. The segment fell 5% year over year after rising 3% in the previous quarter due to headwinds in Europe.

Management said on an earnings call that the region is "going through a very structural change and doesn't quite get AI."

