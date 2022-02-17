Palantir Shares Drop More Than 13% After Earnings

Shares of Palantir fell more than 13% on Thursday morning.

The software company, known for its work with government agencies, beat revenue estimates but missed earnings expectations for the fourth quarter.

Its reported net loss was $156.19 million, wider than the $148.34 million during the year-earlier period.

Here are the key numbers:

2 cents, adjusted vs. 4 cents estimated, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $433 million vs. $418 million estimated, according to Refinitiv

Palantir said it expects $443 million in revenue in the first quarter, while analysts had been expecting about $439 million, according to Refinitiv. It continues to expect annual revenue growth of 30% or more through 2025.

The software company, known for its work with government agencies, said that revenue increased 26% year over year and that it added 34 net new customers in the fourth quarter.

It also said it closed 64 deals in the quarter of $1 million or more, including 27 of which were at least $5 million and 19 of which were at least $10 million.

Palantir expanded its commercial business throughout 2021, with revenue up 34% year over year to $645 million. U.S. commercial revenue alone soared 102% with the customer count jumping 4.7 times to 80. In 2021, government revenue gained 47% to $897 million.

