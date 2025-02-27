Paramount ends DEI policies, cites Trump executive order

Paramount Global is ending several diversity, equity and inclusion policies related to data collection and staffing.

The company cited President Donald Trump's executive order banning DEI in the government and directing agencies to probe private companies over their programs.

Fellow media giant Comcast is under investigation by the federal government for its DEI policies.

Paramount Global told its employees this week that it's ending numerous diversity, equity and inclusion policies, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

In the memo sent to employees Wednesday, Paramount said it would comply with President Donald Trump's executive order banning the practice in the federal government and demanding that agencies investigate private companies over their DEI programs.

Co-CEOs George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins cited the executive order in the memo, as well as the Supreme Court and federal mandates, as the impetus for the media giant's policy changes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Among the changes, the company said it "will no longer set or use aspirational numerical goals related to the race, ethnicity, sex or gender of hires." Paramount also said it ended its policy of collecting such stats for its U.S. job applicants on forms and career pages, except in the markets where it's legally required to do so.

"To be the best storytellers and to continue to drive success, we must have a highly talented, dedicated and creative workforce that reflects the perspectives and experiences of our many different audiences. Values like inclusivity and collaboration are a part of the Paramount culture and will continue to be," the co-CEOs wrote in the memo.

They added that they will continue to evaluate their policies and seek talent from all backgrounds.

Paramount has taken part in a number of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. It donated millions to racial justice causes in 2020 after the police murder of George Floyd and has touted initiatives such as a supplier diversity program and Content for Change, a campaign to overhaul storytelling about racial equity and mental health. The company has hosted an annual Inclusion Week for years and maintains an Office of Global Inclusion.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion is fundamental to our business," former CEO Bob Bakish said at Paramount's 2023 Inclusion Week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount joins companies like Walmart, Target and Amazon in rolling back their DEI goals and policies in recent months. Others, like Apple and Costco, have publicly defended and committed to their DEI stances, even as the Trump administration has escalated its attacks on the practices.

Media companies have taken a variety of steps to respond to the Trump administration's policy changes since the president's inauguration last month.

Earlier this month, Disney changed its DEI programs, which included updating performance factors and rebranding initiatives and employee resource groups, among other things.

Around the same time, public broadcaster PBS — which, as a recipient of federal funding, is more directly affected by Trump's order than corporations are — said it would shut down its DEI office. CNBC reported that DEI employees would exit the company in order for it to stay in compliance with Trump's executive order.

Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission began investigating Comcast over its DEI efforts. Trump's executive order, signed on his first day in office, directs federal agencies to identify and probe "most egregious and discriminatory DEI practitioners" in their sectors. Comcast previously said in a statement it would cooperate with the investigation.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.