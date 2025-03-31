Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘Peak' uncertainty: Evercore ISI predicts market turning point around Trump tariffs

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Angela Weiss | Afp | Getty Images | Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Market uncertainty should "peak" around the Wednesday tariff deadline, according to Evercore ISI.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In a note this week, Julian Emanuel wrote investors should resist tariff angst and accumulate stocks.

"All you need is a little less uncertainty," the firm's senior managing director said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Emanuel compares the market pessimism to the March 2023 regional bank failures.

"The mood this morning and over the weekend talking with clients and talking with colleagues is as negative as I can remember going back to when Silicon Valley Bank blew up," he said. "We didn't know the Fed was going to 'take care of business.'"

Emanuel's bullish forecast comes as Wall Street wrapped up a negative quarter for the major indexes. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq just saw their worst quarterly performances since 2022.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Jim Cramer says Trump's behavior has overshadowed U.S. economic strength

news 29 mins ago

Harvard doctor: Reducing stress and silencing your inner critic is key to reaching your goals

The Nasdaq is now 14% below its record high hit in December. Yet, Emanuel is finding opportunity.

"We think you go back to the prior bull market winners in general: technology, communication services and [consumer] discretionary," he said.

They were the S&P 500's worst performing sectors of the month and quarter. But at these levels, according to Emanuel, companies will want to do stock buybacks which would help boost prices.

Meanwhile, he would avoid the recent leaders.

"What's interesting about today is that everyone basically moved their sectors in the direction of how the entire quarter was going," Emanuel said. "You saw consumer staples outperform. You saw health care very strong. In our view, those are probably the places where defense has been hiding."

Health care gained 6% in the first quarter while consumer staples gained about 5%.

Emanuel thinks the market will regain its footing. His S&P 500 year-end price target is 6,800, which implies a 21% gain from Monday's close.

"We don't think you need a material clarity," he said. "You need... the very, very extreme scenarios [tied to tariffs] becoming less possible."

CNBC's Christopher Hayes contributed to this report.

Join us for the ultimate, exclusive, in-person, interactive event with Melissa Lee and the traders for "Fast Money" Live at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Thursday, June 5th.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us