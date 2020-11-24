Pennsylvania Certifies Biden Win Over Trump in State

Pennsylvania's secretary of state on Tuesday certified the results of its presidential election, confirming that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump, Gov. Tom Wolf announced in a tweet.

"Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States," Wolf wrote.

"As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

The Keystone State's certification of Biden's victory came a day after Michigan certified that the former Democratic vice president had won its own election.

It also came a day after the Trump administration authorized the release of federal funds to Biden to begin his transition into office.

Despite that authorization, the Trump campaign is still waging a long-shot legal effort in a federal appeals court to block Pennyslvania from awarding its 20 Electoral College votes to Biden, as part of a broader bid to reverse Biden's projected national win.

But Tuesday's certification of the popular votes in the state might have made that court battle even more difficult for the Republican president.

Biden, who is a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, won the state with 50% of the vote, compared to 48.8% for Trump.

Biden received 3,459,382 votes, while Trump got 3,378,362 votes, a margin of almost exactly 80,000 votes.

Nationally, Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes — 36 more than he needs to clinch the presidency — compared to 232 electoral votes for Trump.

As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

"Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history," Wolf added in another tweet.

"Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.