Pepsi just opened a $50 per person diner experience for its 125th anniversary—Take a look inside

After 125 years of making soda, Pepsi has expanded its culinary offerings.

This weekend, the soft drink giant unveiled the Pepsi 125 Diner, a limited-time pop up in New York City, where guests will be able to take a trip through the brand's history and enjoy a three-course meal of Pepsi-infused foods.

The diner experience will run until Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets cost $50 per person and include the three-course meal, unlimited soft drinks as well as live Pepsi-themed trivia during the two-hour engagement.

There will be two seatings each day, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and guests will be able to buy Pepsi cocktails and mocktails for an additional charge.

CNBC Make It visited the Pepsi 125 Diner at 477 Broadway in New York City. Take a look inside.

A walk through Pepsi's past

Before walking into the dining room, guests will first be met with a number of displays highlighting memorable moments in Pepsi's history.

Customers can sit at a bar meant to look like an old school soda shop, or pose for photos at recreations of sets from some of Pepsi's most famous commercials, including Cindy Crawford's 1992 ad and 2003's "We Will Rock You" ad starring Beyoncé, P!NK and Britney Spears.

Guests will also have a chance to take the "Pepsi Challenge" — a blind taste test designed to see if you can taste the difference between Pepsi and another cola.

During all this, guests will have a chance to sample Pepsi flavors from years past, including cult classics like Crystal Pepsi and Pepsi Blue.

Three courses of Pepsi-infused food

The main event of the Pepsi 125 Diner is the food. Everything from the chicken wings to the macaroni and cheese includes Pepsi as an ingredient.

The dining room includes a number of themed booths, as well as TVs displaying Pepsi ads from bygone eras. During the meal, an emcee leads several rounds of Pepsi trivia. The winning contestants receive Yankees tickets as their prize.

The $50 tab gets you a prix fixe menu, and guests will be able to select from the following for their three courses:

Appetizers

Chicken wings tossed in a Pepsi-infused buffalo sauce

A chopped salad served with Pepsi-infused balsamic vinaigrette

Mac and cheese topped with Pepsi-infused pulled pork

Mains

A Reuben sandwich made with Pepsi-infused pastrami and doused in Pepsi-infused Thousand Island dressing

A burger topped with Pepsi candied bacon and Pepsi-infused aioli

Chicken and waffles that comes with Pepsi-infused butter and Pepsi-infused maple syrup

Desserts

A "PILK" float made using Pepsi, milk and vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake topped with Pepsi Wild Cherry glaze

The diner also features a roster of five Pepsi-based cocktails. These aren't included in the upfront cost of the meal, with each cocktail costing an extra $18 while the mocktail version is $9.

You can book your seat at the Pepsi 125 Diner here.

