Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

PGA Tour Sues LIV Golf's Saudi Backers to Force Evidence Discovery

By Jack Stebbins,CNBC

Charles Laberge | LIV Golf | Getty Images
  • The PGA Tour has filed a lawsuit against LIV Golf backers, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, an entity controlled by the Saudi crown prince.
  • The tour is seeking deposition and documents from the fund's governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
  • The lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, is a continuation of a series of antitrust claims between the two organizations.

The PGA Tour has filed a lawsuit against LIV Golf backers, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, an entity controlled by the Saudi crown prince, in an effort to force evidence discovery in ongoing legal battles.

The deep-pocketed fund has lured multiple high-profile players, including Phil Mickelson, from the tour after which the tour banned the players from competing in its events. The battle for talent has led to several lawsuits, lobbed in both directions, and disputes around evidence discovery.

The PGA tour is asking a federal judge to compel the fund's governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, to be deposed and produce documents related to the league. LIV's lawyers initially agreed to cooperate with the discovery, but later reversed course and objected, claiming the league isn't required to comply with the requests because their not U.S. citizens, according to a person familiar with the legal dealings.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Representatives for LIV and for the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund didn't immediately return request for comment from CNBC.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, is a continuation of a series of antitrust claims between the two organizations. LIV Golf sued the tour alleging anti-competitive practices for banning its players, and the tour recently countersued LIV Golf, claiming the upstart league was itself stifling competition.

Critics have accused the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund of "sportswashing," by using the league to distract from the kingdom's history of human rights violations. The league reportedly offered golf legend Tiger Woods $800 million to join, a proposition he seemingly turned down.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Committee Subpoenas Former President Donald Trump

news 34 mins ago

IRS: These Are Your 401(K) and IRA Contribution Limits for 2023

LIV Golf doesn't yet air its matches on a major network. Golfweek reported that LIV Golf, with the help of the fund and one of its beneficiaries, Jared Kushner, was planning to pay Fox Sports to broadcast its 2023 season. Typically, channels pay leagues for the right to air competitions, not the other way around.

"Recent reports about media rights have been incomplete and inaccurate," LIV Golf Chief Communications Officer Jonathan Grella told CNBC in response to the Golfweek report. "LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League. We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets."

Meanwhile, the PGA tour has taken to Washington D.C. to lobby against LIV Golf, and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, a former PGA Tour star, made his own visit to Capitol Hill in mid-September to "educate members on LIV's business model and counter the Tour's anti-competitive efforts."

The LIV Golf championship will take place starting Oct. 28 at the Trump National Doral  in Miami.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us