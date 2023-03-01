Photos Show Venice's Canals Running Dry Amid Low Tides

Some of Venice's smaller canals are running dry amid unusually low tides and a lack of rainfall, making it difficult for gondolas, water taxis and ambulance boats to navigate the Italian city.

Dwindling water levels in the canals are linked to a combination of issues, including a prolonged spell of low tides and a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy.

The situation in Venice, which is historically known for its regular flooding, comes after weeks of dry winter conditions in Italy that have prompted fears over another drought emergency.

Luigi Costantini | AP

Some of Venice's smaller canals are running dry amid unusually low tides and a lack of rainfall, making it difficult for gondolas, water taxis and ambulance boats to navigate the Italian city.

Dwindling water levels in the canals are linked to a combination of issues, including a prolonged spell of low tides and a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy. The muddy canals have disrupted some transportation and tourists services in a city that doesn't have cars.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The situation in Venice, which is historically known for its regular flooding, comes after weeks of dry winter conditions in Italy that have prompted fears of another drought emergency after the dry summer last year.

The Italian Alps have received roughly half of their normal snowfall this winter and the country's longest river, the river Po, currently holds 61% less water than normal during this time of year, according to Italian environmental group Legambiente. Last July, Italy declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the river Po.

Take a look at some photos from the past couple weeks of docked gondolas in Venice's canals:

Luigi Costantini | AP

Luigi Costantini | AP

Luigi Costantini | AP

Luigi Costantini | AP