Photos Show Venice's Canals Running Dry Amid Low Tides

By Emma Newburger,CNBC and Adam Jeffery,CNBC

Luigi Costantini | AP
  • Some of Venice's smaller canals are running dry amid unusually low tides and a lack of rainfall, making it difficult for gondolas, water taxis and ambulance boats to navigate the Italian city.
  • Dwindling water levels in the canals are linked to a combination of issues, including a prolonged spell of low tides and a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy.
  • The situation in Venice, which is historically known for its regular flooding, comes after weeks of dry winter conditions in Italy that have prompted fears over another drought emergency.
Gondolas are docked along a canal with a low water level during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Luigi Costantini | AP
Gondolas are docked along a canal with a low water level during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Some of Venice's smaller canals are running dry amid unusually low tides and a lack of rainfall, making it difficult for gondolas, water taxis and ambulance boats to navigate the Italian city.

Dwindling water levels in the canals are linked to a combination of issues, including a prolonged spell of low tides and a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy. The muddy canals have disrupted some transportation and tourists services in a city that doesn't have cars.

The situation in Venice, which is historically known for its regular flooding, comes after weeks of dry winter conditions in Italy that have prompted fears of another drought emergency after the dry summer last year.

The Italian Alps have received roughly half of their normal snowfall this winter and the country's longest river, the river Po, currently holds 61% less water than normal during this time of year, according to Italian environmental group Legambiente. Last July, Italy declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the river Po.

Take a look at some photos from the past couple weeks of docked gondolas in Venice's canals:

Gondolas are docked along a canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Luigi Costantini | AP
Gondolas are docked along a canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
A view of a dried canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Luigi Costantini | AP
A view of a dried canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Boats are docked along a canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Luigi Costantini | AP
Boats are docked along a canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Gondolas are docked along a canal with a low water level during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Luigi Costantini | AP
Gondolas are docked along a canal with a low water level during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Gondolas are docked along a canal with a low water level during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Luigi Costantini | AP
Gondolas are docked along a canal with a low water level during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

